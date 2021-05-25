POSSIBLE UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES OF THE MRNA VACCINES- INTERVIEW WITH STEPHANIE SENEFF, PH.D.,

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this interview, return guest Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT for over five decades, discusses the COVID-19 vaccines. Since 2008, her primary focus has been glyphosate and sulfur, but in the last year, she took a deep-dive into the science of these novel injections and recently published an excellent paper on this topic.
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18
Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2
Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola