Ten Myths about Israel by Ilan Pappe Book Introduction Debunking Myths Ayesha Syed (mirrored)
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Ayesha Syed at:-

https://youtu.be/7UlWsTKyt0Q?si=1AUrdfcHzUV65vp0

24 Nov 2023 #tenmythsaboutisrael #ilanpappe #israelTen Myths about Israel by Ilan Pappe is an eye-opening book about the facts known today about Palestine. The author has shared 10 myths and debunked them with proper historical facts and figures.


I have shared a book introduction to introduce this book to as many people as possible.



#tenmythsaboutisrael #ilanpappe #israel #debunkingmyths #bookintroduction

