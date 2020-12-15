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Tweet Series Day 12 (Sept 28, 2020)
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19 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @SnoopDogg. He apparently hates white people more than anything. Funny, I didn’t hear him complain when I bought my CD’s when I was young. 2 CD’s adjusted for inflation; it looks like you owe me $35.00 please. I will accept cash or check. He also calls fellow black people C**ns (cannot type it). Very Classy. Almost as much as that music video with the #Muppets. Not sure why they would sign a man who barely escaped murder charges, has barely clothed women around him constantly, and does more drugs than anyone. Please sign me up for that positivity. Speaking of Positivity, let’s go to the other side of the country and the @WuTangClan. Word on the street is that they want to get young males off of it and start clearing their head. Just know that I support anything that has a positive message at the end of it.
P—Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. I always thought of myself as #WestSide growing up, but maybe I’m #East Side… Hey, Nothing but love. #PeaceOnTheStreets and #MidwestIsBest. #BigUptoBrooklyn #CaliforniaLove #IceCubeIsTheGOATOFRAP . He will always be #SnoopDoggyDogg to me, but #DropItLikeItsHot, his funniest moment was in a great movie called “Old School” where he was with #WillFerrell in his 2nd funniest role. Will was also #RonBurgundy in the GOAT of quoted movies “Anchorman.” It was a timeless classic with so many quotes that never get old. When someone is having a bad day, just tell them, “60% of the time, it works Every Time” and then they will say “That Doesn’t Make Sense.” But it makes perfect sense to me.
Note—Play Tracee Ellis Ross “Art is subjective (from 2020 Emmy’s)”
Play Videos with Ice Cube:
Why is Ice Cube the #GOATOFRAP? Well it’s quite simple:
#TheRebellion Play “F… the Police” Clip
#TheBrilliantSongWriter Who do you think wrote all of those songs you grew up with? Play clips of his some of his songs.
#FantasticActor Play clips of some of his movies
#TheAwakening Play the YouTube Clip of Democrats not caring about Black People.
https://youtu.be/gGltX4moetA
He is the Goat of Rap!
Note—Play The Notorious B.I.G. "Sky’s is the Limit”
https://youtu.be/d3vOeCkeCNA; #BigUptoBrooklyn
Note—Play 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre “California Love (Full Length Video)”
https://youtu.be/omfz62qu_Bc; #WestSide
Note—Play Wu Tang Clan “Triumph”
https://youtu.be/cPRKsKwEdUQ; #PeaceOnTheStreets
Note—Play Chance the Rapper, Let’s play that Hockey sketch “Sports Announcer – SNL”
https://youtu.be/8Ij4a6x_mPs; #MidwestIsBest
P—Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. I always thought of myself as #WestSide growing up, but maybe I’m #East Side… Hey, Nothing but love. #PeaceOnTheStreets and #MidwestIsBest. #BigUptoBrooklyn #CaliforniaLove #IceCubeIsTheGOATOFRAP . He will always be #SnoopDoggyDogg to me, but #DropItLikeItsHot, his funniest moment was in a great movie called “Old School” where he was with #WillFerrell in his 2nd funniest role. Will was also #RonBurgundy in the GOAT of quoted movies “Anchorman.” It was a timeless classic with so many quotes that never get old. When someone is having a bad day, just tell them, “60% of the time, it works Every Time” and then they will say “That Doesn’t Make Sense.” But it makes perfect sense to me.
Note—Play Tracee Ellis Ross “Art is subjective (from 2020 Emmy’s)”
Play Videos with Ice Cube:
Why is Ice Cube the #GOATOFRAP? Well it’s quite simple:
#TheRebellion Play “F… the Police” Clip
#TheBrilliantSongWriter Who do you think wrote all of those songs you grew up with? Play clips of his some of his songs.
#FantasticActor Play clips of some of his movies
#TheAwakening Play the YouTube Clip of Democrats not caring about Black People.
https://youtu.be/gGltX4moetA
He is the Goat of Rap!
Note—Play The Notorious B.I.G. "Sky’s is the Limit”
https://youtu.be/d3vOeCkeCNA; #BigUptoBrooklyn
Note—Play 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre “California Love (Full Length Video)”
https://youtu.be/omfz62qu_Bc; #WestSide
Note—Play Wu Tang Clan “Triumph”
https://youtu.be/cPRKsKwEdUQ; #PeaceOnTheStreets
Note—Play Chance the Rapper, Let’s play that Hockey sketch “Sports Announcer – SNL”
https://youtu.be/8Ij4a6x_mPs; #MidwestIsBest
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