Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 17, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Published 18 hours ago

Episode 2283 - Why does the world’s best golfer get arrested? -Why are vehicle company’s pulling away from EV vehicles? -Why are people accused of being “anti” when they have an opinion? Free speech isn’t free anymore. -Can we affirm AI weapon systems being used in war? -Did the Covid vaccine induce blood clots for many individuals? -Are you doung natural approaches for your health? -is the world run by the same banking cartel? -Are bird flu vaccines on the horizon? High energy must listen some humor show!

healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah

