Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 17, 2024

Episode 2283 - Why does the world’s best golfer get arrested? -Why are vehicle company’s pulling away from EV vehicles? -Why are people accused of being “anti” when they have an opinion? Free speech isn’t free anymore. -Can we affirm AI weapon systems being used in war? -Did the Covid vaccine induce blood clots for many individuals? -Are you doung natural approaches for your health? -is the world run by the same banking cartel? -Are bird flu vaccines on the horizon? High energy must listen some humor show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.