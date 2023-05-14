Faith Like A Mother-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 14 2023

Although Hagar Was Not the One Through Whom the Promised Seed of Abraham Was to Come, She Showed Great Understanding of Theology, and God Took Care of Her and Ishmael for Her Faith. A Mother's Love is Unconditional as We See with Jochebed, Lying to Pharaoh and Hiding Moses; and Also the Prostitute Who Would Have Relinquished Her Child to the Other Woman Rather Than See Solomon Cut Him in Half.

