ABOUT THOSE CLOTS... "HOUSTON, WE HAVE TOUCHDOWN"
First, I NEED to say, this is just a narrative just like any other narrative out there regarding what the embalmed are pulling out of and what's killing people. Grains of salt folks... grains of salt. Problem w these grains is ... you can follow em all the way to the front door of ... well, let's take a walk...

No organs, no recognizable body parts, when dried... look EXACTLY like what they're showing us, there is an immortal jellyfish that stays young by REVERTING BACK TO CHILDHOOD. The HOLY GRAIL of longevity..  to BE A KID? THATS POWERFUL... WHOAH 

Wonder how many humans you'd have to inject w the dna/rna to bind w our own before you got a human born w these qualities so you could copy those genetics into your own... done and done... other thing is, if this is the case, some of this stuff is mixing w ours on occasion and growing so.ething becuz of the way this jellyfish cells work to repurpose themselves... jellyfish also have neuro toxins related to snake venom peptides that would make the individual sick and die over time..  we also know from health ranvers analysis that they arent made of human tissue so .. theres that aaaaand....BOOM....... 

Mic Drop

