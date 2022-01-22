THE PUBLIC NOW HAVE THE RIGHT TO ARREST THE "POLICE" IF THEY REFUSE TO SHUT ANY FRANKEN-SHOT CENTRES

If the Filthy Scumbag Police Wont Do Their Duty and Prevent Harm or Death to the British Public Who They Are Paid to Serve Then the Time Has Come for the Public to Start Making Citizens Arrests of the Police Because They Are Breaking Their Oath, We Also Have the Right as Free Sovereign Beings to Prevent Any Harm From Being Done to Friends Family and Children So if These Fucking Pigs Wont Do Their Job We Will Make Them Complicit in Battery and Murder and Detain Them and Then Make Sure They Face Trials for Their Crimes Very Soon.



BREAKING. IMPORTANT TRANSCRIPT. Hammersmith Police Station Crime Number 6029679/21 – Are you planning to intervene and notify the police about the crimes against humanity occurring at ‘vaccine’ centres located throughout the United Kingdom? Do you want to save lives? Here is the information you’ll need to take with you…

Posted on January 18, 2022



The following forms a transcript of the lady’s dialogue from the video interview between Police Constable Stephen Winn of Leicestershire Constabulary and an unidentified female member of the public that was aired publicly yesterday.

If you feel you want to enter a local police station, make an intervention and lodge a report, the following could either be read verbatim or could give you some excellent pointers on exactly what to say.

If the police agree to assist you in apprehending the alleged offenders, you could accompany them to the vaccine centres and bear witness to them carrying out their duties in closing down these vaccine centres and thereby saving lives, preventing injuries and protecting the UK public.



Reporting Vaccine Crimes Against Humanity to the Police

“Before we get started, just so I know who you are, can I first ask, are you acting under your oath today?

And for the record, can we have your name and your badge number and also, are you stationed here in this police station?

Okay, thank you. So the reason we’re here today – and you may or may not know this – the COVID19 vaccinations are now under criminal investigation with CID police station in Hammersmith in London, so MET Police investigation. This has come about as a result of the catastrophic death and injury figures to both adults and children across the UK. We have a Metropolitan Police case number which I can give to you later. Also, this case has been acknowledged by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. We have an application reference number for that as well. The filing has been acknowledged by the International Criminal Court on 6th December 2021.

We also have 1,100 pieces of evidence to present to you today. We can email it over. Just letting you know we have the evidence to forward to you if you need it. So as far as we’re aware, all Chief Constables around the UK should now be aware of this case because of course it’s an international situation. And that is why we’re here today; to ensure that you here, at this police station and in the surrounding areas are aware and are upholding your duty and oath to protect the people of the UK.

There is significant and irrefutable forensic evidence and hundreds of witness statements from victims, whistle-blowers and experts to confirm serious harm, injury and death caused by the COVID19 vaccines. This evidence is currently being gathered by Hammersmith Police. It is my understanding that they are overwhelmed with the amount of people coming forward to make statements.

Now, if you’re wondering – which I’m sure your are – why you have not yet heard about this, there is a deliberate blanket campaign of misinformation underway by the government and the mainstream media. The UK government controls mainstream media and senior government ministers, civil servants and the media are implicated in the following alleged crimes. And evidence to support that has been submitted to Hammersmith CID. Crimes being cited are:

o Misfeasance in public office

o Misconduct in public office

o Conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm

o Conspiracy to administer to administer a poisonous and noxious substance to cause serious harm and death

o Gross negligence

o Manslaughter

o Corporate manslaughter

o Corruption

o Fraud

o Blackmail

o Murder

o Conspiracy to commit murder

o Terrorism

o Genocide

o Torture

o Crimes against humanity

o False imprisonment

o Multiple breaches of our human rights

o War crimes

o Multiple breaches of the Nuremberg Code 1947

o Multiple breaches of the Human Rights Act 1998

And I believe Treason will also be added to that list a little later on, down the line. So as you can see, this could potentially be the world’s largest criminal investigation. It is now underway. It is just beginning. And it is also taking place in numerous countries around the world. And the evidence is overwhelming and irrefutable. So in accordance with Section 3 of the Criminal Law Act 1967, we now call upon you to assist us in the closure of all vaccine centres within your jurisdiction.