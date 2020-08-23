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Mandatory Vaccines - Line in the Sand
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91 views • August 23, 2020
I couldn't help myself. I had to do a video on this. Mandatory flu vaccines for children returning to school in Massachusetts. This is getting to be too much. Stand up or bow down! I already know where I stand.
Check out my new website!!!
https://millennialmikey.com
REFERENCE LINKS:
Flu Vaccine Now Required For All Massachusetts Students By December 31:
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/08/19/flu-vaccine-massachusetts-students-shot-requirement/
State Bar Group Calls for 'Mandatory' COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections:
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/05/28/state-bar-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-regardless-of-objections/
Freedom Advocate Explains How To Say No If COVID-19 Vaccination Becomes Mandatory:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/04/no_author/freedom-advocate-explains-how-to-say-no-if-covid-19-vaccination-becomes-mandatory/
Check out my new website!!!
https://millennialmikey.com
REFERENCE LINKS:
Flu Vaccine Now Required For All Massachusetts Students By December 31:
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/08/19/flu-vaccine-massachusetts-students-shot-requirement/
State Bar Group Calls for 'Mandatory' COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections:
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/05/28/state-bar-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-regardless-of-objections/
Freedom Advocate Explains How To Say No If COVID-19 Vaccination Becomes Mandatory:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/04/no_author/freedom-advocate-explains-how-to-say-no-if-covid-19-vaccination-becomes-mandatory/
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