A Return To Healing Chapter 3: How Scientific is Scientific Medicine?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proclaiming to be scientific and being scientific are two different things. Medical research and practice have about 15% solid science. The model of practice is narrowly focused on pharmacology and technology that treats symptoms, not the cause of illness. We are at war with nature and fail to address the natural healing capacity of the human body. We are losing this war, but we are making lots of money trying!