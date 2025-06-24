Hypixel Studios Shuts Down – Hytale Cancelled After 7 Years | RIP Hytale

After more than 7 years of development, Hypixel Studios has officially shut down, and its highly anticipated game Hytale has been cancelled. Riot Games, which acquired the studio in 2020, says the decision came after exploring every possible path forward. This video breaks down the announcement, what led to the shutdown, and what it means for fans of Hytale and the Minecraft community.

