Hypixel Studios Shuts Down – Hytale Cancelled After 7 Years | RIP Hytale
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
2 views • 1 day ago

Hypixel Studios Shuts Down – Hytale Cancelled After 7 Years | RIP Hytale

After more than 7 years of development, Hypixel Studios has officially shut down, and its highly anticipated game Hytale has been cancelled. Riot Games, which acquired the studio in 2020, says the decision came after exploring every possible path forward. This video breaks down the announcement, what led to the shutdown, and what it means for fans of Hytale and the Minecraft community.

#Hypixel #Hytale #RiotGames #HypixelStudios #GameNews #HytaleCancelled #MinecraftCommunity #GamingUpdates #NewsPlusGlobe #SandboxGames

hypixel studioshypixelhytale hypixelhytale hypixel studioshypixel bedwarshypixel skyblockhypixel standalonehypixel studiohypixel hytalehypixel new gamehypixel skywarshypixel studios talk moddinghypixel new game studiohypixel studios shutting downhypixel euhypixel ashypixel periot games acquires hypixel studioshypixel exposedhypixel skyblock updatehypixel standalone gamefuture of hypixelhypixel newsriot games hypixel
