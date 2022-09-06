Dr. Lee Merritt on the "Occult" Controllers of Science | She Also Responds to the Recent Controversy About Her Interview With Poornima Wagh



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Original title: Dr. Lee Merritt Unveils The Dark Occultic Hand In “Science” (Video)