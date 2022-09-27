OAN - Mainstream LIES About MAGA Republicans?!

Monica Rodriguez examines MSNBC 'The Sunday Show' interview with a current WH Adviser Keisha Bottoms. Why do Dems want to make "MAGA Republicans" seem like a fringe-unhinged group of extremists? Are any of her claims true? Do Democrats need to scare people to get them to vote blue?
