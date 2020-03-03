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Coronavirus Iran Footage People Now Dropping Dead!!
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613 views • March 03, 2020
The videos surfacing from #Iran are similar to those when the virus began in #China!! People reporting dropping dead, Hospitals are getting to crowded with the sick & people wanting to be checked for the #coronavirus!!
#COVID #covid2019 #coronavirusiran
#COVID #covid2019 #coronavirusiran
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