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9 - The Gates of Hell
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40 views • May 01, 2021
Inside the Gates of the City is where men of ancient Biblical times carried on the business of the city as well as where they conducted personal business, and gave counsel to those who sought them for their expertise. A man who sat in the gate was considered a very important person in the city. The Gates of Hell is the "counsel" by which Satan strategizes to defeat Christians and the Christian Church of Jesus Christ.
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