People Voluntarily Line Up to Have Their Eyeballs Scanned With a WorldCoin Orb to Get a Digital ID
Published 16 hours ago

London/Tokyo/Bengaluru : People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.

https://www.reuters.com/technology/verified-human-worldcoin-users-queue-up-iris-scans-2023-07-25/

Source @Real World News

Keywords
iris scanssheeplemoronsdigital idworldcoin

