What the (((TRIBE))) wants.. it gets

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"We must realize that our party's most powerful weapon is racial-tension. By propounding into the consciousness of the dark races, that for centuries they have been oppressed by the whites, we can move them to the program of the communist party. In America; we will aim for subtle victory. While inflaming the Negro minority against the whites; we will instill in the whites a guilt-complex for their exploitation of the Negroes. We will aid the Negroes to rise to prominence in every walk of life, in the professions, and in the world of sports and entertainment. With this prestige; the Negro will be able to intermarry with the whites and begin a process which will deliver America to our cause."
- Israel Cohen's book "A Racial-Program for the 20th Century"
PROTOCOL 12 : CONTROL OF THE PRESS
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYQbFGsaeQ4
Cyber Dissident 4