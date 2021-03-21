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For Nothing Shall Separate Us From The Love Of God
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21 views • March 21, 2021
Romans Chapter 8
What shall we then say to these things, If God be for us, who can be against us?
For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,
Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
What shall we then say to these things, If God be for us, who can be against us?
For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,
Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
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