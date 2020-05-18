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Where Were You? (Job 38)
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43 views • May 18, 2020
Where were you when I established the earth? Tell me, if you have understanding. Who fixed its dimensions? Certainly you know! Who stretched a measuring line across it? What supports its foundations? Or who laid its cornerstone while the morning stars sang together and all the sons of God shouted for joy?...
Mirrored from Youtuber Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction. Thank you Will! <3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
Mirrored from Youtuber Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction. Thank you Will! <3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
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