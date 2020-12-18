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FRIDAY - DECEMBER 18, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2703713721
EP 2247-9AM GENERAL FLYNN SAYS TRUMP SHOULD "SEIZE ALL VOTING MACHINES"
General Michael Flynn joined Greg Kelly on Newsmax on Thursday night.
In his first segment, General Flynn spoke about the 2020 election and what he believes President Trump MUST DO to ensure justice is served to the American people. https://bit.ly/3hboSCl
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