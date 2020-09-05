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Does Angela Merkel Want To Destroy Germany? | European Migrant Crisis
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8 views • September 05, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3246/imaginary-testicle-friends-call-in-show-march-30th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3246-imaginary-testicle-friends-call-in-show-march-30th-2016
Question: “Why does Angela Merkel have this policy of letting refugees come in and destroy Germany and Europe? Does Merkel have an alternative agenda? Is it true that the refugees could have been (and were) taken care of in camps in Syria, and did not have to flee into Europe?"
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3246-imaginary-testicle-friends-call-in-show-march-30th-2016
Question: “Why does Angela Merkel have this policy of letting refugees come in and destroy Germany and Europe? Does Merkel have an alternative agenda? Is it true that the refugees could have been (and were) taken care of in camps in Syria, and did not have to flee into Europe?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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