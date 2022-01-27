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PUTIN - If Nukes Head Towards Russia We Are Going to Paradise, But They Won't Have Time To Repent - Putin half-jokingly commented on Valdai Forum in 2018
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241 views • January 27, 2022
STOP THE WAR BEFORE IT STARTS, BECAUSE IT'S TOO LATE AFTER.
Russian President Vladimir Putin jokingly commented on Valdai Forum in 2018: Russians will "go to heaven" and they will not have time to repent your sins.
Thanks to Russia Insight on YT for this video.
Russian President Vladimir Putin jokingly commented on Valdai Forum in 2018: Russians will "go to heaven" and they will not have time to repent your sins.
Thanks to Russia Insight on YT for this video.
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