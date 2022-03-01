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Centralizing Power of AI vs the Liberty Ark of CryptoCurrency
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52 views • March 01, 2022
The Freedom Convoy 2022 has shown the extent to which totalitarian governments, like the "Liberal" party of Canada, how far they are willing to go in order to enforce what they believe is the correct behavior for human beings, going so far as to seize the bank accounts of Canadians who were involved with the freedom protest, or who dared to donate to them.
The fact is that artificial intelligence gives a much greater powers, especially since trucks like Teslas new semi will be powered by artificial intelligence and taking the jobs of the truckers.
The only antidote to this or cryptocurrencies, which give liberty back to the individual as they are NOT controlled by the government, and specifically #bitcoin which is completely decentralized.
Artificial intelligence, enhances centralized power and does communism. Cryptocurrencies and bitcoin or the life raft away towards liberty.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The fact is that artificial intelligence gives a much greater powers, especially since trucks like Teslas new semi will be powered by artificial intelligence and taking the jobs of the truckers.
The only antidote to this or cryptocurrencies, which give liberty back to the individual as they are NOT controlled by the government, and specifically #bitcoin which is completely decentralized.
Artificial intelligence, enhances centralized power and does communism. Cryptocurrencies and bitcoin or the life raft away towards liberty.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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