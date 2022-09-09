UK Column News - The Future Of the NHS
https://rumble.com/v1jcd1f-uk-column-news-the-future-of-the-nhs.html
A Dune Drifter excerpt from UK Column 'truth' News. Today's episode (7th September 2022) features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson.
What horror is in store to have to wear a gadget to alert you that your heart or other major organ is not functioning properly. Who determines what is 'normal' this is not safe with all the psychopaths that have emerged over the last 2 years. Before your body gets a chance to address any alleged imbalance naturally, the buzzer goes off and you get zapped with a multitude of jabs containing all kinds of toxic substances like those found in the CV-19 jabs.
They don't want you using tried and tested age old natural remedies they just want to slap a bill on you for the privilege of being poisoned potentially unnecessarily. Dr Eric Topol claims you could get your potassium to your blood through your watch. He talks about bringing benefits to patients by bringing the experts together so I presume then Dr Mike Yeadon, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, DR Andrew Wakefield, plus 1,000's more alongside the great Barrington Declaration will get a chance to advise governments.
Find the full show here and much more from the web site www.ukcolumn.org
52:01 - The
Future Of the NHS
