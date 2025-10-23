EU Toilet Ban: Putin comments without laughing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin comments on the European toilet ban.
"Refusing our toilets will cost them dearly. They will need them if they continue such a policy," — Putin on the new package of EU sanctions.
About: The EU’s 19th package of sanctions has banned the export of toilets, bidets, and other plumbing fixtures to Russia.
Brussels offered no clear justification for this particular restriction.