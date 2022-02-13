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GM is going to take over the world Super Bowl ad
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342 views • February 13, 2022
GM is going to take over the world Super Bowl ad
Corporatocracy (/ˌkɔːrpərəˈtɒkrəsi/, from corporate and Greek: -κρατία, romanized: -kratía, lit. 'domination by'; short form corpocracy[1]) is a term used to refer to an economic, political and judicial system controlled by corporations or corporate interests.[2]
Corporatocracy (/ˌkɔːrpərəˈtɒkrəsi/, from corporate and Greek: -κρατία, romanized: -kratía, lit. 'domination by'; short form corpocracy[1]) is a term used to refer to an economic, political and judicial system controlled by corporations or corporate interests.[2]
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