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ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ Η ΚΑΚΗΝ ΚΡΙΤΙΚΗΝ ΣΚΟΤΩΝΕΙ ΤΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΝ.
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118 views • December 11, 2019
ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ Η ΚΑΚΗΝ ΚΡΙΤΙΚΗΝ ΣΚΟΤΩΝΕΙ ΤΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΝ. ΕΙΝΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΑΥΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΑΜΑΥΡΩΝΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΧΩΡΙΖΟΥΝ ΤΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΝ ΣΕ ΧΡΙΣΤΙΑΝΟΥΣ - ΕΘΝΙΚΟΥΣ, ΔΕΞΙΟΥΣ - ΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΟΥΣ ΚΛΠ. ΕΙΤΕ ΕΝΤΟΣ ΠΛΗΚΤΡΟΛΟΓΙΟΥ ΕΙΤΕ ΕΚΤΟΣ. ΕΞΥΠΗΡΕΤΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΧΘΡΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ ΚΙ ΟΧΙ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ.
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