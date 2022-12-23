Silent Night: The Carol That Paused WW1 for a Week

Do you know which Christmas carol made soldiers put down their rifles and hug their enemies on Christmas day? To this day, nobody knows precisely how it began and how it spread. It is estimated that 100,000 troops – two-thirds of the armed forces engaged in WW1 – participated in the extraordinary event. One thing is certain: It was spontaneous, and no government could stop it. True to the style of reporting on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart will take you back in time and report the true story about the beautiful Christmas carol ‘Silent Night’.

