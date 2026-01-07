Who is the Prince That Shall Come?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.
If you’re new to our program, in this first segment we are going through Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? subtitled: Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.
Now, Dave, over the last couple of weeks we’ve talked about lots of prophecies being fulfilled. Now, I don’t want to date you at all, but back when you had more hair and you were working in Beverly Hills, of all places, there was a movie that came out—I think it was a documentary called The Passover Plot. What can you tell us about that? That documentary took some exceptions to what we’ve been talking about, didn’t it?