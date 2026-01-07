Who is the Prince That Shall Come?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/who-prince-shall-come-0

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.





If you’re new to our program, in this first segment we are going through Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? subtitled: Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.





Now, Dave, over the last couple of weeks we’ve talked about lots of prophecies being fulfilled. Now, I don’t want to date you at all, but back when you had more hair and you were working in Beverly Hills, of all places, there was a movie that came out—I think it was a documentary called The Passover Plot. What can you tell us about that? That documentary took some exceptions to what we’ve been talking about, didn’t it?