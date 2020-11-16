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Exposing Covid1984 With Legendary Investigative Journalist Jon Rappoport Part 2
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20 views • November 16, 2020
Join me for part two with investigative Journalist Jon Rappoport. We discuss the insanity of disinfectants, Bill Gates, swabs, EMPTY VS FLOODED hospitals, Lady Gaga, ventilators, Fauci, community spread, sorcery, protests, vaccines, President Trump, and more.
Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years.
He is the author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX.
He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture, and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.
In 1982, the LA Weekly submitted his name for a Pulitzer Prize, for his interview with the president of El Salvador University, where the military had taken over the campus.
www.nomorefakenews.com
Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years.
He is the author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX.
He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture, and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.
In 1982, the LA Weekly submitted his name for a Pulitzer Prize, for his interview with the president of El Salvador University, where the military had taken over the campus.
www.nomorefakenews.com
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