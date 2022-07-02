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Globalist Biden ATTACKS AMERICA While On Foreign Soil | EP 3019-6PM
Republican activist Matt Whitlock commented on Biden’s overseas attack on the court, “Quite an ugly moment from President unity who ran on respecting and preserving out institutions. Also allowing states to set abortion laws more in line with Europe than China is not “destabilizing the world.” Imagine thinking world stability depended on abortion on demand…There was an attempted assassination on a Supreme Court Justice just 3 weeks ago, which Biden has refused to condemn. His AG has refused to enforce the law protecting them from potentially dangerous protests at their homes. Now he’s attacking their legitimacy on the world stage.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21598
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