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Our Leaders Are Hungry For War
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100 views • June 02, 2022
We’re Sending Even More Weapons To Ukraine
* White House is sending high-tech missile systems.
* Russia views U.S. plans as major escalation.
* Russia: the U.S. is deliberately and diligently pouring fuel into the fire.
* It makes more sense to end this tragedy before larger effects like famine take hold.
Questions:
* Where is this going?
* What is the objective of our funding the Ukrainian government?
* How will we know when we can stop?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 June 2022
* White House is sending high-tech missile systems.
* Russia views U.S. plans as major escalation.
* Russia: the U.S. is deliberately and diligently pouring fuel into the fire.
* It makes more sense to end this tragedy before larger effects like famine take hold.
Questions:
* Where is this going?
* What is the objective of our funding the Ukrainian government?
* How will we know when we can stop?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 June 2022
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