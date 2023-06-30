https://gettr.com/post/p2kt20f7567

6/28/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Zack Catsaros: It is the elected US officials in cahoots with the CCP that have made it richer and more powerful. America is truly at a crossroad as to how it’s going to decouple from Communist China.#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/28/2023 【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】扎克·卡萨罗斯：是美国民选官员在过去二、三十年与中共的勾兑让中共更富有和强大。美国现在正处于与中共如何脱钩的十字路口！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

www.nfscofficial.com/



