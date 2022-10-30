Create New Account
Worldwide Exclusive - Guest, Dr. Bryan Ardis was Wrong - Not 2 Snake Venoms, Many More - Dr. Jane Ruby - 102822
Mirror. Source from Stew Peters Network on Rumble, with original title, as Worldwide Exclusive: Dr. Ardis Was WRONGWorldwide Exclusive: Dr. Ardis Was WRONG,  https://rumble.com/v1qe7k7-worldwide-exclusive-dr.-ardis-was-wrong.html

Quote: "On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis says he was WRONG in his original report about the King Cobra and Krait snake venom that produces the C19 illnesses. He brings the Italian study from last year identifying that the bioweapon is designed to get people to make a synthetic form of snake venom toxins to poison the self, and that 3 societal groups were successfully targeted after the elderly were culled. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine. 

