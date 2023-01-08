SCHOOL SECRETLY TRANSITIONS CHILD! - Trans Agenda EXPOSED! - This Is A WAR On Humanity!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a school in Maine secretly transitioning a child of 13 years without the parents' knowledge as they gave the girl a boy's name and purchased a breast binder for her.
This is obviously child abuse, but it's becoming more and more common and insanely, it's becoming more and more accepted.
Amber Levigne, the mother of the 13 year old girl says she found the breast binder in the child's bedroom and when confronted, the child told her that the school wanted her to keep it a secret from her parents.
There is a clear and present transhumanist agenda taking place in order to collapse western civilization and bring about a Great Reset. It is yet another piece of the puzzle. We are seeing it in Canada, the United States and elsewhere. The normalization is meant to demoralize the public and force people to forget the basis of reality in return for a new government mandated reality.
On top of this recent news, we've learned that Jeff Younger, the father of an 11 year old boy has lost his case with his ex wife over the transitioning of his son to a girl using chemical castration.
This is the end of a civilization which the Bible warns of.
A West Virginia law restricting sports to by biological sex has also recently been overturned.
This is our chance to stand up for humanity before we lose it to the globalists.
