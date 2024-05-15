Flyntlok Part Dashboard Demonstration

This video was created as a demonstration of the Flyntlok Equipment Dealer Management System (DMS) parts dashboard. For any part, you can select the part dashboard which contains all sorts of information from usage history to pricing information and a history of list and cost changes.

Also on this page, you can see whether you are over/understocked based on your inventory model. Alternative part numbers, substitutions, item groups and core information can also be seen or edited here. https://www.flyntlok.com/what-is-a-dms-dbs/









