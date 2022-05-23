© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Army Began a Fire Assault - On the Liman from the side of the settlement, Where Stavki, the "brave" Group are. - 052322
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • May 23, 2022
The Russian army began the assault on the Liman from the side of the settlement. Stavki, a powerful fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is located here, at night it was subjected to massive strikes by the MLRS of the "Brave" grouping.
After artillery preparation, armored vehicles went on the offensive in the morning, the infantry broke into the trenches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, seizing positions, the Ukrainian troops were defeated and dispersed, some were able to retreat to the city.
After artillery preparation, armored vehicles went on the offensive in the morning, the infantry broke into the trenches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, seizing positions, the Ukrainian troops were defeated and dispersed, some were able to retreat to the city.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.