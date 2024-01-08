The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Where There's Hope, There's Fire!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
God doesn't bring the trials and tribulations in our lives. He provides and has provided the victory over them through Jesus.
Yet Will I Hope in Him
From Intouch Ministries
Even when our situation is bleak, we can trust God.
Job 13:1-15
Satan came before the Lord and requested permission to unleash a series of tests on Job. The barrage of hardships was meant to crush the faithful believer’s soul and reveal he wasn’t the righteous person God claimed. After Job lost his possessions, family, and health, his friends came to comfort him. They didn’t know the real reason behind his suffering—but that didn’t stop the would-be comforters from assuming Job was receiving punishment he deserved. As the old saying goes, “With friends like that, who needs enemies?”
