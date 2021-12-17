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Prophecy about the last US President Before The END
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195 views • December 17, 2021
Perry Stone gives us a Vision and Prophecy from 1933 about the last US President before Jesus Comes. Other prophecies have come true throughout the years.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYkmlXqAuvM
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYkmlXqAuvM
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