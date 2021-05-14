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Jacinda Ardern New Zealand Prime Minister 'Joining The Dots'
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208 views • May 14, 2021
Jacinda Ardern New Zealand prime minister a freemason Exposed!
Sources:
The New Zealand Christchurch Shooting Hoax: Magazine There Before The Shooting Began Edition
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nRzJkxSGnnJd/
Undeniable Proof: CGI Used in NZ Shooting
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OSGXpUMfX9gL/
BRENTON TARRANT , NEW ZEALAND MOSQUE SHOOTER IDENTIFIED #autohoaxer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Mw6f9p7yJpt/
READ THE AUTOHOAXER HANDBOOK https://www.amazon.co.uk/AUTOHOAXER-HANDBOOK-Living-Universal-Deceit/dp/179415177X/ref=sr_1_5/261-6734786-6516713?s=books&;ie=UTF8&qid=1548547337&sr=1-5&refinements=p_27%3ATim+OzmanBRENTON TARRANT , NEW ZEALAND MOSQUE SHOOTER IDENTIFIED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Mw6f9p7yJpt/
John Podesta Was in New Zealand 4 days before Mosque shooting
https://newspunch.com/john-podesta-new-zealand-major-cyber-attack/
It's a strange thing, but mildly noteworthy: New Zealand news channel interviewed John Podesta on March 10, 2019. The former campaign manager for Hillary Clinton was on his first trip to the nation to warn them that Russia and China would try to interfere in their 2020 elections. He called New Zealand a "big juicy target" for cyber intrusion. Five days later, on the Ides of March, was the New Zealand mosque massacre.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImHcWnBpnoA
New Zealand is a “big juicy target”
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/new-zealand-is-a-big-juicy-target/
Who is john Podesta? Mopping up after the Clintons.Obama was his specialty
https://www.judicialwatch.org/investigative-bulletin/who-is-john-podesta/
Sources:
The New Zealand Christchurch Shooting Hoax: Magazine There Before The Shooting Began Edition
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nRzJkxSGnnJd/
Undeniable Proof: CGI Used in NZ Shooting
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OSGXpUMfX9gL/
BRENTON TARRANT , NEW ZEALAND MOSQUE SHOOTER IDENTIFIED #autohoaxer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Mw6f9p7yJpt/
READ THE AUTOHOAXER HANDBOOK https://www.amazon.co.uk/AUTOHOAXER-HANDBOOK-Living-Universal-Deceit/dp/179415177X/ref=sr_1_5/261-6734786-6516713?s=books&;ie=UTF8&qid=1548547337&sr=1-5&refinements=p_27%3ATim+OzmanBRENTON TARRANT , NEW ZEALAND MOSQUE SHOOTER IDENTIFIED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Mw6f9p7yJpt/
John Podesta Was in New Zealand 4 days before Mosque shooting
https://newspunch.com/john-podesta-new-zealand-major-cyber-attack/
It's a strange thing, but mildly noteworthy: New Zealand news channel interviewed John Podesta on March 10, 2019. The former campaign manager for Hillary Clinton was on his first trip to the nation to warn them that Russia and China would try to interfere in their 2020 elections. He called New Zealand a "big juicy target" for cyber intrusion. Five days later, on the Ides of March, was the New Zealand mosque massacre.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImHcWnBpnoA
New Zealand is a “big juicy target”
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/new-zealand-is-a-big-juicy-target/
Who is john Podesta? Mopping up after the Clintons.Obama was his specialty
https://www.judicialwatch.org/investigative-bulletin/who-is-john-podesta/
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