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🇮🇹🔥 Teacher sets himself on fire this morning in front of the headquarters of the carabinieri barracks in Rende, in the province of Cosenza in Italy.
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70 views • February 01, 2022
🇮🇹🔥 Teacher sets himself on fire this morning in front of the headquarters of the carabinieri barracks in Rende, in the province of Cosenza in Italy. The man reportedly suffered severe burns and was immediately rescued and transported to the Annunziata hospital. The trade union UIL and Italian netizens say he set himself on fire because he got suspended for being unvaccinated. This is very sad and the mandates must end!
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