Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Justin Trudeaus Wife Sophie Gregoire Publicly Breaks Off The Marriage With Him - Trudeau Got DUMPED!
channel image
KevinJJohnston
233 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
437 views
Published 20 hours ago

Justin Trudeaus Wife Sophie Gregoire Publicly Breaks Off The Marriage With Him - Trudeau Got DUMPED!


He's a pervert and had to BRIBE and PAY OFF underage girls because of his sexual assaults on them.


He went to AGA KHAN'S Island to have a man-on-man orgy and ALL members of Parliament knew about it. The CBC would not cover the story....WHY?!?!?!?


His "wife" is tired of his antics, like HIGH TREASON, homosexual sex parties and his general stupidity.


What woman could possibly stand a man-child for a husband?


Well SOPHIE, cum and date me, I'll show you WONDERS in the sack that "he" is simply incapable of!


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday at 9 PM #NewYork Time - LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca


#justintrudeau #trudeau #Justin #SophieGregoire #ottawa #marriage #canada #yyc #yyz #breakup #seperation #divorce #fucktrudeau #trudeauthepdo #trudeaumustgo #eviltrudeau #liberal #liberalparty #liberalpartyofcanada #vancouver

Keywords
treasontrudeaudivorcesophiejustintrudeauliberalpartysophiegregiore

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket