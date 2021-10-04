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Man fills back of pick up truck with gasoline, and drives off.
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51 views • October 04, 2021
Man who obviously resides at the shallow end of the gene pool lines the back of his pick up with a tarpaulin, then fills it up with gasoline.
Yep, that'll work.
The ensuing results are predictable and it's a shame the video doesn't go longer.
Kudos to the couple who tried to point out the obvious and got the footage.
Yep, that'll work.
The ensuing results are predictable and it's a shame the video doesn't go longer.
Kudos to the couple who tried to point out the obvious and got the footage.
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