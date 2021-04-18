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JIM JORDAN vs DR. FAUCI about COVID19 - GOOD vs EVIL
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615 views • April 18, 2021
JIM JORDAN vs DR. FAUCI about COVID19 - GOOD vs EVIL
COVID19 FACE OFF
Listen to Brainless Dr. Fauci and the idiots in our Congress who act like little Children
with No Manners who are definitely acting on behalf of SATAN
C-SPAN Confrontation in the Senate Hearing
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
COVID19 FACE OFF
Listen to Brainless Dr. Fauci and the idiots in our Congress who act like little Children
with No Manners who are definitely acting on behalf of SATAN
C-SPAN Confrontation in the Senate Hearing
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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