JIM JORDAN vs DR. FAUCI about COVID19 - GOOD vs EVIL



COVID19 FACE OFF



Listen to Brainless Dr. Fauci and the idiots in our Congress who act like little Children



with No Manners who are definitely acting on behalf of SATAN



C-SPAN Confrontation in the Senate Hearing



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