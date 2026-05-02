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[Intro]
[distorted kick drum, metallic hi-hats]
[distorted male vocals]
I don't like them putting chemicals in the water that turn the freaking frogs gay!
Do you understand that?
Turn the freaking frogs gay!
[synth stab] B-b-b-b-bullshit crap!
Gay! Frogs! Freaking frogs!
[siren effect] B-b-b-b-bullshit!
It's not funny!
I'm gonna say it real slow for you:
Gay... Frogs...
[Drop]
[heavy distorted kick, saw-tooth synth bass]
[vocal chops]
Gay! Frogs! Gay! Frogs!
Won't you fight for your life!
[Verse]
I don't like the frogs!
I don't like the frogs!
Gay! Freaking frogs!
[orchestral string pad enters]
B-b-b-b-bullshit crap!
Gay! Freaking frogs!
B-b-b-b-bullshit crap!
Won't you fight the frogs!
It's not funny!
I'm gonna say it real slow for you:
[music stops briefly]
Frogs!
[Outro]
[fast synth arpeggio]
[kick drum fades out]