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🎵Gay Frogs (Alex Jones)
wolfburg
wolfburg
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31 views • Today

[Intro]
[distorted kick drum, metallic hi-hats]
[distorted male vocals]
I don't like them putting chemicals in the water that turn the freaking frogs gay!
Do you understand that?
Turn the freaking frogs gay!
[synth stab] B-b-b-b-bullshit crap!
Gay! Frogs! Freaking frogs!
[siren effect] B-b-b-b-bullshit!
It's not funny!
I'm gonna say it real slow for you:
Gay... Frogs...

[Drop]
[heavy distorted kick, saw-tooth synth bass]
[vocal chops]
Gay! Frogs! Gay! Frogs!
Won't you fight for your life!

[Verse]
I don't like the frogs!
I don't like the frogs!
Gay! Freaking frogs!
[orchestral string pad enters]
B-b-b-b-bullshit crap!
Gay! Freaking frogs!
B-b-b-b-bullshit crap!
Won't you fight the frogs!
It's not funny!
I'm gonna say it real slow for you:
[music stops briefly]
Frogs!

[Outro]
[fast synth arpeggio]
[kick drum fades out]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy