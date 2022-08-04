Grow THIS Oregano! | 1 minute clip

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My new favorite variety of Oregano! I bought a seedling last Fall and killed it in a frost, before I even got to eat any, as I didn’t know it wasn’t cold hardy. Tried again this Spring and it is now exploding with growth and an amazing scent and flavor. Leaves are so thick and juicy.
I’ve been using it in my fermenting and stockpiling it dried to last me all Winter. Delicious!