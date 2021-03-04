© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OSINT: WiFi Broadcast Packets Expose Your (Home) Street Address & My Solutions
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • March 04, 2021
Showing how your phone/computer's WiFi broadcast packets translate to your full home/house address (of the device) using passive sniffing (SIGINT) and public available data (OSINT). I talk about a quick misdirection solution I came up with for subscribers and talk about mac/network mapping. I run through Wipri and talk about coming feature.
TIMESTAMPS:
1st: Intro
0:27 I begin to layout the problem for user privacy/explain/show packets
1:00 how this can lead to direct tracking
1:18 user app Wigle uploads mac addresses/networks to public map
2:10 How our device packets are collected legally/passively by anyone at all interested
2:56 Best general technique to enhance privacy and my idea/solution to this problem
4:10 problem/solution summary
4:55 How Wigle works (user app wardriving)
5:20 On ways to support the cause/channel/info on privacy routers
5:52 Importance of liking, sharing, subscribing w/notifications (hint: helps algorithm)
6:27 Misdirection and the 'whole picture' for its use in privacy
8:10 WiPri overview and explaining how each setting works to promote privacy
13:11 Main points to take home and overall summary/conclusion
WiPri repository/code: https://gitlab.com/Aresesi/wipri
To Download/Install WiPri using git command:
git clone https://gitlab.com/Aresesi/wipri
cd wipri
Then simply run install.sh with root privileges (root needed to automatically install wipri directory to /etc/wipri for OUI/configuration and as a new command (install.sh gives you option to install a new identity at boot by answering yes when asked to install at boot)
If you have any questions, leave a comment below the video. Free help in the comments. :)
Best way to help/support this channel grow (and help me push more content) is to Like, Share, and Comment on videos. Subscribe and hid the Bell icon now to show your support for the Channel! I thank you :)
Additional support/interest in personalized dedicated ethical privacy/Linux lessons/consulting options (w/account on my dedicated hidden/private Nextcloud w/e2e chat)/custom work check out:
https://buymeacoffee.com/politictech
SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS (Some have unique videos):
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PEERTUBE: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
Also check our Odysee Video/Files Channel (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
Video Editing Done In Free Open Source: Kdenlive
TIMESTAMPS:
1st: Intro
0:27 I begin to layout the problem for user privacy/explain/show packets
1:00 how this can lead to direct tracking
1:18 user app Wigle uploads mac addresses/networks to public map
2:10 How our device packets are collected legally/passively by anyone at all interested
2:56 Best general technique to enhance privacy and my idea/solution to this problem
4:10 problem/solution summary
4:55 How Wigle works (user app wardriving)
5:20 On ways to support the cause/channel/info on privacy routers
5:52 Importance of liking, sharing, subscribing w/notifications (hint: helps algorithm)
6:27 Misdirection and the 'whole picture' for its use in privacy
8:10 WiPri overview and explaining how each setting works to promote privacy
13:11 Main points to take home and overall summary/conclusion
WiPri repository/code: https://gitlab.com/Aresesi/wipri
To Download/Install WiPri using git command:
git clone https://gitlab.com/Aresesi/wipri
cd wipri
Then simply run install.sh with root privileges (root needed to automatically install wipri directory to /etc/wipri for OUI/configuration and as a new command (install.sh gives you option to install a new identity at boot by answering yes when asked to install at boot)
If you have any questions, leave a comment below the video. Free help in the comments. :)
Best way to help/support this channel grow (and help me push more content) is to Like, Share, and Comment on videos. Subscribe and hid the Bell icon now to show your support for the Channel! I thank you :)
Additional support/interest in personalized dedicated ethical privacy/Linux lessons/consulting options (w/account on my dedicated hidden/private Nextcloud w/e2e chat)/custom work check out:
https://buymeacoffee.com/politictech
SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS (Some have unique videos):
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PEERTUBE: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
Also check our Odysee Video/Files Channel (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
Video Editing Done In Free Open Source: Kdenlive
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.