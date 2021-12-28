Joe Rogan: Door to New Levels of Power for the Government Has Been Opened

12/15/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough: For a mass psychosis, four elements here are very important. First, there must be a period of prolonged isolation lockdowns. Number two, there must be a withdrawal of things taken away from people that they used to enjoy. That’s happened. Number three, there must be constant, incessant free-floating anxiety, all this new cycle, all the deaths and the hospitalizations, more very mutant strains, everything people are becoming scared of over and over again. And the last thing number four, the capper. The capper is that there must be a single solution offered by an entity in authority. And in this case, it is clear. Worldwide, the solution was vaccination. Everybody must take the vaccination. It’s everywhere. Doesn’t matter what vaccine it is. It could be China Corona vac, and it could be Pfizer, Moderna… Interestingly, it doesn’t even matter what vaccine it is. It’s just to take a vaccine, take any vaccine.Joe Rogan: When you give governments extreme amounts of power over people, they tend to like to use that power, and they don’t ever want to give it up. And we’ve opened the door to these new levels of power for the government.