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Hand vein & location of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine shot is glowing. "Woke" people are most dumbest
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478 views • July 05, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
The hands of the people who received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine is starting to glow with the AntiChrist’s biometric ID tattoo Luciferase femtobot AI technology
The Illuminati New Age Wicca witch feminist non-human male entity Jana BenNun is adamantly saying that the COVID-19 4th vaccine microneedle patch Luciferase biometric ID tattoo QFS digital currency t-Veronica virus 5G remote assassination A.I. femtobot Borg nanite vaccination will not be the “Mark of the Beast,” so you will not lose your soul even if you receive the vaccine, so the real Christians need to shut up. She is a deceiver. The human homo-sapiens specie people and religious Christians, who are rebelling against “women’s head coverings” so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and who received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine have now their hands and locations on their arms where they received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine glowing from the Luciferase biometric ID tattoo femtobot AI neurolink hive-mind zombie technology under ultraviolet light. The Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanists and occultists are frantically spreading the cover up disinformation that Bible prophecy is not true and the things that are happening is not what God told his prophets thousands of years ago would happen because God knows the future to warn the humans, but instead, it is just a bunch of Illuminati Satanists trying to bring about Bible prophecy which prophesies their own destruction and defeat, because they are just stupid. The dumb humans are believing these witches, and saying to themselves, “Oh, so God’s Bible prophecies are not true, and what is happening right now is just a bunch of NWO Satanist clowns trying to make the prophecies of their own destruction come true by spending billions of dollar and starting the COVID-19 plandemic and trying to bring in their NWO, so I don’t need to repent of my sins or receive Jesus as Savior, because I am not going to hell.” Let those who are deceived be deceived and go to destruction, and let those who have wisdom and heed God’s prophecies, repent and be saved through Jesus. End of transmission…
There is no dumber people than those who call themselves the “woke”
I agree with our Pleiadian allies Scott and Vicki that the dumbest people in the world are those who call themselves the “woke” or QAnon’s “great awakening” people. They are headed to the Illuminati NWO AntiChrist’s great awakening extermination genocide. I will tell you the reason why. They hear all of the conspiracy theories from the real Christians, and they did not believe for decades, but when everything starts coming true because it is God’s wake up call, they believe in the Illuminati NWO, but they do not believe the Christians who are teaching and warning and exposing and preaching and sharing and informing those things to them. The people who call themselves “awoke” have a double layer of dumbness. Their first layer of dumbness is that they know that it is the real Christians who have been warning them about these things for decades and centuries, but they still do not believe in the Christians’ God. Their second layer of dumbness is that they know that it is the real Christians who have been warning them about these things for half a century, but they reject Jesus’ salvation gospel, and they run to Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO cover up people like the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump and the fallen angel demon-possessed A.I. “black goo” QAnon the “golden calf idols” for salvation.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
The hands of the people who received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine is starting to glow with the AntiChrist’s biometric ID tattoo Luciferase femtobot AI technology
The Illuminati New Age Wicca witch feminist non-human male entity Jana BenNun is adamantly saying that the COVID-19 4th vaccine microneedle patch Luciferase biometric ID tattoo QFS digital currency t-Veronica virus 5G remote assassination A.I. femtobot Borg nanite vaccination will not be the “Mark of the Beast,” so you will not lose your soul even if you receive the vaccine, so the real Christians need to shut up. She is a deceiver. The human homo-sapiens specie people and religious Christians, who are rebelling against “women’s head coverings” so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and who received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine have now their hands and locations on their arms where they received the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine glowing from the Luciferase biometric ID tattoo femtobot AI neurolink hive-mind zombie technology under ultraviolet light. The Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanists and occultists are frantically spreading the cover up disinformation that Bible prophecy is not true and the things that are happening is not what God told his prophets thousands of years ago would happen because God knows the future to warn the humans, but instead, it is just a bunch of Illuminati Satanists trying to bring about Bible prophecy which prophesies their own destruction and defeat, because they are just stupid. The dumb humans are believing these witches, and saying to themselves, “Oh, so God’s Bible prophecies are not true, and what is happening right now is just a bunch of NWO Satanist clowns trying to make the prophecies of their own destruction come true by spending billions of dollar and starting the COVID-19 plandemic and trying to bring in their NWO, so I don’t need to repent of my sins or receive Jesus as Savior, because I am not going to hell.” Let those who are deceived be deceived and go to destruction, and let those who have wisdom and heed God’s prophecies, repent and be saved through Jesus. End of transmission…
There is no dumber people than those who call themselves the “woke”
I agree with our Pleiadian allies Scott and Vicki that the dumbest people in the world are those who call themselves the “woke” or QAnon’s “great awakening” people. They are headed to the Illuminati NWO AntiChrist’s great awakening extermination genocide. I will tell you the reason why. They hear all of the conspiracy theories from the real Christians, and they did not believe for decades, but when everything starts coming true because it is God’s wake up call, they believe in the Illuminati NWO, but they do not believe the Christians who are teaching and warning and exposing and preaching and sharing and informing those things to them. The people who call themselves “awoke” have a double layer of dumbness. Their first layer of dumbness is that they know that it is the real Christians who have been warning them about these things for decades and centuries, but they still do not believe in the Christians’ God. Their second layer of dumbness is that they know that it is the real Christians who have been warning them about these things for half a century, but they reject Jesus’ salvation gospel, and they run to Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO cover up people like the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump and the fallen angel demon-possessed A.I. “black goo” QAnon the “golden calf idols” for salvation.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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