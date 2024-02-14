Rishi Sunak GETS GRILLED BY VACCCINE DAMAGED JOHN WATT
133 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
"I want you to look into my eyes Rishi Sunak. I want you to look at the pain, the trauma and the regret I have."
John Watt confronts the UK Prime Minister live on GB News and asks why those injured by Covid injections across the country have been silenced and "left to rot".
John Watt confronts the UK Prime Minister live on GB News and asks why those injured by Covid injections across the country have been silenced and "left to rot".
Keywords
biblegodtruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos