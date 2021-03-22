The Jesuits and The Corrupt Catholic Church Fraternal Order Exposed!

All Credit and Thanks given to “The World’s Last Chance” for putting together and amazing video concerning the secret fraternal order that is The Jesuits. Remember, this is just one occult fraternity, there are other big name ones out there as well such as The Knights Templar, The Rosicrucians, Skull & Bones, etc..



The Jesuits where banned in 83 countries , so they had to come up with a plan to remain power) The Bavarian Illuminati was born in 1776 , (Jesuit Adam Weishaupt was trained on Ingolstadt University which is a Jesuit institution) since then all These Papal Jews (Like The Rotschilds and Rockefellers) have gotten all the Important Positions (Knights of malta) , This is why most researchers end up Blaming the Jews in General OR only blame The Zionists while all these powerful Masonic Labour Zionists are Knighted into The Vatican Knighthoods and are all Catholic. Its The Jesuits that control it ALL. The Ptolemaic Papal Bloodlines give advice to the Jesuit generals and are more powerful then for example The English Queen who is part of the Black Venetian Nobility Bloodlines.